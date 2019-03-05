Local columnist, author, genealogist, and historian Carl Baehr presents information from his new book, "From the Emerald Isle to the Cream City: A History of the Irish in Milwaukee" in the Rare Books Room of Central Library, just in time for St. Patrick's Day. Baehr, a native Milwaukeean, also wrote "Milwaukee Streets: The Stories Behind Their Names," which was awarded the 1994 Gambrinus Prize. He writes the City Streets column for Urban Milwaukee. The program is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing after the program.