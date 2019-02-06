The Hit-Men
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
The Hit-Men at Mezcalero Wed. Feb. 6 7:00 PM
The Hit-Men will have you dancing as they rock their hit list of classic and contemporary rock, blues, soul, and more. With melodious harmonies, keyboard tintinnabulations, and 'SAX'-appeal, the variety of The Hit-Men keeps you wanting more and more!
Advance reservations 414-897-8296 or
https://www.MezcaleroRestaurant.com
https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/
