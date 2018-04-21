Holi Milwaukee

The organizers behind Bay View’s IndiaFest celebration in Humboldt Park present this new event celebrating Holi, the traditional Indian festival of colors. If you’ve ever seen pictures or videos of a Holi celebration, you know it’s quite a spectacle, with attendees spraying, smearing and drenching each other in vibrant dyes. This event will also feature Bollywood music and dance performances. Tickets are on sale at spindleindia.org.