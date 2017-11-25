Holiday Boutique
Italian Community Center 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The Italian Community Center will present its third annual Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This event will feature 30 artisans and designers showcasing their works in a festive atmosphere. The event will take place in the Festa Ballroom. Admission is $2 per person.
Shoppers will find a magnificent variety of goods – handcrafted goods, unique items and gifts that you won’t find in stores. For those with a sweet tooth, there will be homemade Italian cookies and gourmet chocolates.
This is a fundraising event for the ICC, a nonprofit organization.
www.iccmilwaukee.com
Contact: Karen Dickinson
Email: diskartcg@yahoo.com