The Italian Community Center will present its third annual Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This event will feature 30 artisans and designers showcasing their works in a festive atmosphere. The event will take place in the Festa Ballroom. Admission is $2 per person.

Shoppers will find a magnificent variety of goods – handcrafted goods, unique items and gifts that you won’t find in stores. For those with a sweet tooth, there will be homemade Italian cookies and gourmet chocolates.

This is a fundraising event for the ICC, a nonprofit organization.

Italian Community Center

631 E. Chicago St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

www.iccmilwaukee.com

Contact: Karen Dickinson

Email: diskartcg@yahoo.com