Home for the Holidays

Florentine Opera Company 930 E. Burleigh St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Home for the Holidays arrives on December 8, 9, 16 & 17, 2017. The Florentine Opera Studio Artists provide a prelude to the holidays with a concert of winter tunes and carols, reminding audiences of the joys of this festive time of year. Parking for the @ The Center Series is adjacent to our Riverwest Opera Center. Free, off-street parking is available just West of our 930 E Burleigh Street address, with additional street parking on Burleigh Street.

Pricing: $25

Info
Florentine Opera Company 930 E. Burleigh St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Concerts, Visual Arts
4142915700
