Homegrown Music Festival: Trapper Schoepp, Them Coulee Boys, Driveway Thriftdwellers, Nickel&Rose, Redshift Headlights, Faux Fawn & The Freques (11am)
Trapper Schoepp, Them Coulee Boys, Driveway Thriftdwellers, Nickel and Rose, Redshift Headlights, Faux Fawn, The Freques. $10 at the gate. Portion of proceeds go to Washington County Historical Society. Family Friendly. Food Vendors, Craft Beer. fancypantspromotions.com
