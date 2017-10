×

While Pabst, Miller, and Schlitz will always hold a special place in our hearts and Solo cups, Wisconsinites also know how lucky they are to be surrounded by world-class, award-winning craft breweries.

Lowlands is celebrating these breweries with a Hometown Heroes Bierklasse on Wednesday, May 3rd! Join us for an evening of bier, Wisco pride, and (of course) cheese curds! Featured breweries include New Glarus, 3rd Sign, Door County, Central Waters, and Karben4.