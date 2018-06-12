Hop Along w/Bat Fangs

Philadelphia’s Hop Along just released their third studio album ‘Bark Your Head Off, Dog’ on Saddle Creek to great reviews. The formidable 9-song collection is the band’s strongest and most cohesive album to date. Emerging as one of music’s most unique songwriters, Hop Along’s frontwoman Frances Quinian has weaved tell vivid stories of desperation and weary awakening. Her powerful voice is a spellbinding entity all it’s own, celebratory and raw, and one that can’t be shaken away.