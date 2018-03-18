Hoppy Hour

to Google Calendar - Hoppy Hour - 2018-03-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hoppy Hour - 2018-03-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hoppy Hour - 2018-03-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - Hoppy Hour - 2018-03-18 13:00:00

Wisconsin Humane Society - Milwaukee Campus 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Rabbit Owners! Join us for this social hour for rabbits and their people! It's a time when all different kinds of rabbits can come together to play, run, frolic, and socialize. The cost is $10 per bunny and registration is limited.

Info
Wisconsin Humane Society - Milwaukee Campus 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Kids & Family, Workshops / Classes / Groups
414-264-6257
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Hoppy Hour - 2018-03-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hoppy Hour - 2018-03-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hoppy Hour - 2018-03-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - Hoppy Hour - 2018-03-18 13:00:00