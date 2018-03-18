Hoppy Hour
Wisconsin Humane Society - Milwaukee Campus 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Rabbit Owners! Join us for this social hour for rabbits and their people! It's a time when all different kinds of rabbits can come together to play, run, frolic, and socialize. The cost is $10 per bunny and registration is limited.
Info
