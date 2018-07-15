Hops & Vines 2018 Festival w/Greg Rogalinski (2pm)

Join the Whitnall Park Rotary Club (WPRC) Foundation for an afternoon of beer & wine tasting at Three Cellars in Oak Creek, WI, on Sunday afternoon, July 15, 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sample 18 different beers and 18 different wines.

The entire facility has been reserved for this event, which includes not just tasting but also light snacks, a silent auction, a cork pull, a 50-50 drawing, DJ music in the Rafters Room, and Greg Rogalinski singing the songs of Ol' Blue Eyes in the Sinatra Room (3:00-4:00 p.m.).

Proceeds will benefit the Fisher House Wisconsin and other community projects of the WPRC Foundation. Purchase tickets ($35 beforehand & $40 at the door) from any WPRC member in person or pay securely online at www.whitnallparkrotary.org. The retail store will also be open for the event, and 10% of any purchases will be included in the proceeds.

Don't miss this fun-filled afternoon!