Houndmouth w/Frederick The Younger

Houndmouth has earned a reputation as a must-see act, their hooks, energy and charisma making them feel like a lifelong and trusted friend. Since issuing their first self-titled EP in 2012, they’ve learned what it means to be a band and on their second album, Little Neon Limelight, they wear that wisdom like a badge of honor. The album is an unapologetic success; eleven songs that sparkle, fade, and sparkle again, mixing innocence and experience, acceptance and aspiration, horror and hope.