House Party Saturday at Brickhouse

The Brickhouse (Racine) 316 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

The Brickhouse is proud to announce House Party Saturdays. Join the Brickhouse in Downtown Racine for House Party Saturdays featuring house DJ's from 10 pm to 2 am June 1st. Featuring DJ's Such as DJ Phox, Phynessin, and ROTA with appearances by Techon & WH0A.

No cover, call or message us on Facebook to get table reservations today.

Info

DJs & Karaoke
2627704297
