Howard Levy and Chris Seibold

Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Howard Levy and Chris Seibold play at Linneman's Riverwest Inn- 1001 W.Locust from 7:00-10:00. $20 cover.

Unbelievable musicianship from Howard Levy, the world's foremost harmonica player. Fresh off a world tour with Bela Fleck and The Flecktones, Howard also plays a whole lot of piano. Sometimes he plays them at the same time at a level not generally achieved by musicians who play them separately.

He is joined by Chris Seibold who until recently toured with Garrison Keillor and The Prairie Home Companion show. Chris plays the national steel resonator guitar like no one else.

This is an annual event, this being the 4th installment. Always fresh material and always jaw dropping music.

Jimbo Linneman provides a perfect intimate setting with impeccable sound and an intimate view of the proceedings from all tables. Limited seating of about 75, come early. No advance tickets.

Info
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Live Music/Performance
