I Moved a Mountain: The music of Jimmy Weber

Music, Military, and Family. These are the three most important things to Jimmy Weber. I MOVED A MOUNTAIN is about the places he's been and the people he's met along the way. Throughout the course of this moving and well crafted show, Jimmy shares memories about his family and the inspiration behind his poignant song, I Moved a Mountain. The song was written about Jimmy’s grandfather and the tremendous impact this inspirational man had on Jimmy’s life.

Jimmy’s behind the scenes stories about his time touring with Wayne Newton and playing lead guitar for John Denver highlight Jimmy’s unique brand of storytelling and sense of humor. Jimmy also shares stories and memories from his 5 deployments in his 24 years of service with the US Air Force and the US Servicemen who touched his life.

Jimmy highlights these stories with songs from his musical heroes. Spot on vocals and unparalleled guitar work breathe new life into such legends as Johnny Cash, George Jones, and Glen Campbell, as well as selections from Jimmy’s self titled album.

*Special Veteran Discount - $23.00 tickets available for military members