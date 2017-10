×

The Greendale Community Theatre (GCT) invites you on a thought provoking journey that considers the lives we lead versus the lives we might have led with If/Then, a contemporary Broadway musical about starting over in New York City.

Choice, fate and the promise of a fresh start pair with unforgettable songs and a deeply moving story by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning creators of Next to Normal to create a fascinating, ambitious and original musical experience. If/Then simultaneously follows one woman's two possible life paths, painting a deeply moving portrait between what is what could be.





If/Then takes place in Greendale High School’s Reiman Family Arts Wing, 6801 Southway, Greendale. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22 & 27, 28, 29. All performances are at 7:30 p.m.