Illenium w/Said The Sky

Event time: 8pm

AEG Live presents

Illenium

with special guest Said The Sky

Thursday, March 2

Doors 7pm // Show 8pm

Turner Hall Ballroom

There are melodic bass producers, and then there is Nick Miller. The Denver-based producer known as Illenium has been turning heads in the dance music community over the past year and for good reason. Illenium has distinguished himself from the myriad of others through an unrivaled ability to create an immersive emotional experience of highs and lows that pulls on the heart strings and leaves the listener awestruck, accomplishing in the span of just a few short minutes what takes many a full set.