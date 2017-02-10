Illenium w/Said The Sky
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
AEG Live presents
Illenium
with special guest Said The Sky
Thursday, March 2
Doors 7pm // Show 8pm
Turner Hall Ballroom
There are melodic bass producers, and then there is Nick Miller. The Denver-based producer known as Illenium has been turning heads in the dance music community over the past year and for good reason. Illenium has distinguished himself from the myriad of others through an unrivaled ability to create an immersive emotional experience of highs and lows that pulls on the heart strings and leaves the listener awestruck, accomplishing in the span of just a few short minutes what takes many a full set.