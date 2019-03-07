#IMOMSOHARD Mom’s Night Out: The Original
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Special Taping – 3 Shows
3 Shows!
Thursday, March 7 - 8PM Show - TICKETS GOING FAST!
Friday, March 8, 2019 – 7PM - LOW TICKET ALERT!
Friday, March 8, 2019 – 9:30PM - LOW TICKET ALERT!
Doors Open 1-Hour prior to Show Time
Milwaukee! Come see the #IMOMSOHARD show you haven’t seen yet before the rest of the world does! We are taping a comedy special, and we need you in the audience to laugh at our jokes, and tell us we’re skinny
Info
Comedy, Live Music/Performance