In the Northern Lights Theater: SIRO-A

SIRO-A

Techno Circus

The Northern Lights Theater

Price: $35 All Seats

Monday-Thursday, April 9-12

As seen on America’s Got Talent—all the way from Tokyo, Japan, SIRO-A is a revolution in live entertainment, fusing mime, ground-breaking visual effects and a techno soundtrack to bring their crazy imagination into reality. The group take its name form the signature white-painted faces of the performers; “siro" means "white" in Japanese. Expect to be impressed, surprised and entertained by a visually stunning, immersive performance that absolutely must be experienced in-person.

SIRO-A amazed the world with their performance on season ten of NBC’s America's Got Talent, winning the "Golden Buzzer" from Piers Morgan and a standing ovation from all notable judges, sending them on to a show-stopping live performance at Radio City Music Hall.

SIRO-A offers the ultimate collaboration of human and technology like you’ve never seen before!