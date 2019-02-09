Ina Onilu Drum & Dance Ensemble
NŌ STUDIOS 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
The Ina Onilu Drum & Dance Ensemble will be performing throughout this silent auction fundraiser in support of their the 2019 African Drum and Dance Conference they are hosting.
Come for refreshments, light music, and to raise money for the arts!
RSVP :https://nostudios.regfox.com/ina-onilu-ensemble?fbclid=IwAR2U3sHoLkZWl9PHjM3JpraCtgTXeVysfPaQuOwX2wEE4S5_lubxd1KIyeY
Info
NŌ STUDIOS 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Theater & Dance