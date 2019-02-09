The Ina Onilu Drum & Dance Ensemble will be performing throughout this silent auction fundraiser in support of their the 2019 African Drum and Dance Conference they are hosting.

Come for refreshments, light music, and to raise money for the arts!

RSVP :https://nostudios.regfox.com/ina-onilu-ensemble?fbclid=IwAR2U3sHoLkZWl9PHjM3JpraCtgTXeVysfPaQuOwX2wEE4S5_lubxd1KIyeY