In Tandem Theatre is exhibiting the work of photojournalist Michael Nelson in the 10th Street Gallery to coincide with its current production of Time Stands Still by award-winning playwright Donald Margulies from February 24 to March 19, 2017. Nelson’s 35-year career has taken him around the world to places such as the Middle East, Africa and across the United States to capture many world events. The exhibit, Indelible: Conflict Through the Lens, A Photo Exhibition by Michael Nelson, features his hauntingly beautiful and sometimes unsettling photographs from past assignments. The 10th Street Gallery is located at 628 N. 10th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233 and is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., during performances of Time Stands Still , or by appointment. For more information, call 414-271-1371 or visit www.InTandemTheatre.org.