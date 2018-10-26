Indian Improvisation Sitar & Tabla

An exciting Indian classical improvisational Sitar and Tabla concert by Kalyanjit Das (sitar) and Hindole Majumdar (tabla).

Kalyanjit Das is one of the brightest young sitarists in the field of Indian Classical Music. His music primarily signifies the ‘Senia Maihar Gharana’ style of playing. Maintaining the true heritage of Hindustani Classical Music, his aesthetical approach along with resonant power and delicate intricacies with the rhythm naturally captivate the listener.

Hindole Majumdar, a disciple of the great tabla maestro Pandit Sankha Chatterjee of the Punjab and Farukhabad Gharana, he has also learned South Indian Rhythm style from the mridangam exponent Bidwan S. Shekhar. He tours the globe accompanying great musicians of Indian Classical Music.