×

Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance presents: Indian Music. The concert features a Hindustani Classical Flute and Vocal Duet by flute meastro Pandit Rupak Kulkarni and vocalist Pandit Suman Ghosh with Pandit Hindole Majumdar on tabla, and Sri Vikas Falnikar on harmonium. Each artist will also present a solo recital.

Pandit Rupak Kulkarni is a prime disciple of the legendary Flute Maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. He approaches the tradition of the Maihar Gharana with unique creativity and reminds us of the sensuality of Krisna's instument. Kulkarni is a top grade artist of all India radio and has worked with many Hollywood and Bollywood music directors to score background music in the films. He has performed in almost all prestigious music conferences and tours the world performing.

Pandit Suman Ghosh is a Hindustani Classical Vocalist who is a senior most disciple of the living legend of vocal Pandit Jasraj Ji of the Mewati Gharana. As an established musician, he performs regularly all over the United States, Canada, Europe and India. In addition to being a performer, Pandit Ghosh has a vision to spread not only this art in its purest form, but also other aspects of the Indian Culture, traditions and ethos as well, founding Center for Indian Classical Music of Houston (CICMH).



Pandit Hindole Majumdar occupies a commendable position as a tabla player. He tours the globe accompanying great musicians of Indian Classical Music like Ustad Shahid Parvez, Ustad Shujat Khan, Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt, Pandit Rupak Kulkarni, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia, Bidwan Shashank Subramanium, Bidwan Lalgudi Krishnan to name a few. Recently he has collaborated with world musicians including doyra player Abos Kosimov, Glenn Velez, and Fareed Haque. He is the founder of Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance in Milwaukee, where he teaches tabla and Indian Rhythm on a regular basis.

Vikas Falnikar will accompany on harmonium.