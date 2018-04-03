INDIE LENS POP-UP: Look and See: Wendell Berry's Kentucky

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081

April 3, 10:00 a.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Look and See: Wendell Berry's Kentucky is a portrait of the changing landscapes and shifting values of rural America in the era of industrial agriculture, as seen through the mind’s eye of award-winning writer and farmer Wendell Berry, back home in his native Henry County, Kentucky. Stay for a community conversation after the film facilitated by Heather Cleveland and Jon Ribich from the nonprofit Nourish.

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
