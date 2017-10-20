A comedy about a cat may seem a little odd, but “Indoor/Outdoor” brings genuine humor and kindness to the Racine Theatre Guild stage Friday, October 20 through Sunday, November 5.Samantha, the cat, shares her life story, from her doting owner Shuman, to her neurotic pet therapist Matilda, and the sexy alley cat she falls in love with, Oscar. Her sentimental journey, both physical and emotional, leads her to discover what having a home and being loved really means.

• Friday, October 20 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, October 21 - 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, October 22 – 2:00 p.m.

• Friday, October 27 - 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, October 28 - 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, October 29 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

• Thursday, November 2 - 7:00 p.m.

• Friday, November 3 - 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, November 4 - 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, November 5 – 2:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue. Call (262) 633-4218, visit http://www.racinetheatre.org/production/indooroutdoor/, or stop by the Box Office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.