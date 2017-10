Inspired Travel: Racine Art Museum + Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center

×

INSPIRED TRAVEL brings you behind-the-scenes to experience ART, INSPIRATION and HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVES throughout Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. Inspired Travel offers travelers the unique opportunity to learn with the guidance of Jewish Museum Milwaukee staff.

Get a special behind-the-scenes presentation of Racine Art Museum’s The Box Project: Uncommon Threads, a fiber and textile-based exhibition, with RAM Education Curator Tricia Blasko. This remarkable group of thirty-six commissioned works by international artists includes weavers, sculptors, painters, designers, and dyers who created a work that would fit in one of two small box sizes. If time permits, also get a short tour of the exhibit Variations on a Theme: WPA Art from RAM’s Collection.

Enjoy box lunches at the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center. Choose from:

Option 1: Includes three mini sandwiches (Turkey, Corned Beef & Egg Salad) OR Option 2: Includes three mini sandwiches (Egg Salad, Cheese, and Veggie Cream Cheese) Both options come with a pickle, fresh fruit cup, signature jumbo chocolate chip cookie by Carol’s Cookies, Inc., and a bottled water.





Then join Chief Curator of Collections & Exhibitions at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, Arielle Weininger, who will give an exclusive talk about Operation Finale: The Capture and Trial of Adolf Eichmann which has only previously been show in Israel. Hear the dramatic story behind one of the world’s most notorious escaped Nazi war criminals being brought to justice using recently declassified artifacts from the Mossad, Israel’s Secret Intelligence Service.