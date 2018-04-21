Interfaith South Shore Regional Trivia Night Fundraiser

Enjoy an evening of trivia, raffle prizes, and fun in support of Interfaith South Shore Regional! No trivia experience is required for this social event. Prizes will be awarded for the winning team, last place, and best decorated table! The event will feature a hosted trivia game, prizes, and raffle baskets. Some snacks will be available, but guests are invited to BYO snacks. Cash bar will be available for beverages.

Tickets are $15 for individuals or $100 for a table of up to 10 players. Doors open at 6:30 pm and trivia starts at 7:00 pm.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Interfaith South Shore Regional programs that provide free services and opportunities to older adults in Milwaukee County.