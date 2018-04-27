Into the Woods, with music by Stephen Sondheim and directed by Neil Kristian Scharnick ’99, opens Friday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wartburg Theatre, located in the David A. Straz, Jr. Center. The show runs two weekends, with performances on Saturday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, April 29 at 3 p.m., and May 3 through 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Into the Woods, written by seven-time Tony-award winning composer Stephen Sondheim, reinvents beloved fairy tales to tell a new and captivating story. The show follows a handful of characters; The Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wants to go to the ball; Jack, who wishes he could keep his beloved pet cow, Milky White; and Little Red Riding Hood, who wants to deliver bread and sweets to her ailing grandmother. The Baker and his wife are visited by the Witch who lives next door. She reveals to them that she has placed a curse on their family, which they must reverse the curse to have their child. Set upon their respective tasks, each character heads into the woods to achieve their goals and find their happily ever after’s. Winning such awards as the Tony for “Best Original Score” and “Best Book of a Musical,” and the Drama Desk award for “Outstanding Musical,” Into the Woods is a spell-binding story full of heart and determination that is sure to enchant audiences from overture to final curtain.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at carthage.edu/tickets or at the Box Office. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors (55+), and $8 for students with a valid ID. Please visit carthage.edu/box-office for the Carthage student/faculty/staff complimentary ticket policy. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Box Office oee@carthage.edu or call (262) 551-6661. Be sure to like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/carthagefinearts for information about upcoming events and fine arts at Carthage.