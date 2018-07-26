Introduction to Blending Essential Oils

Introduction To Blending Essentials Oils

Thursday July 26, 6 - 8pm

Essential Oil lovers have a chance to learn some of the basics of blending Essential Oils. In this 2-hour workshop Laura Zielinski, Founder of Earthwise Oils and Formulation Chemist with more than 20 years of experience, will share with you some of the foundational principles of creating an Essential Oil blend that is perfect for you. During this workshop you will create two vials of your own unique blends to take home.

Instructor: Laura Zielinski Class Fee: $30 Supply Fee: $15