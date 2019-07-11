Introduction to the Potter's Wheel

Thursday & Friday (6-9pm)

July 11 & 12

Learn the basics of throwing on a potter’s wheel in this introductory two session workshop. In the first class, students will learn the techniques of wedging, centering and opening a vessel. The second session students will learn to trim the vessel made in the first class. This workshop is designed to build confidence in students enabling them to work in the open clay studio independently.

Instructor: Shelby Nesmith Class Fee: $55