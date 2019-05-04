"Invisible Hands" Documentary

INVISIBLE HANDS (2017) 1hr 20min

*Q/A with Director following the screening*

Award-winning documentary INVISIBLE HANDS exposes child labor and trafficking within the supply chains of the world’s biggest corporations, which produce some of our most loved items.Filmed across six countries, the documentary offers a harrowing account of children as young as five years old making the products we buy and consume every day.

INVISIBLE HANDS digs deep into a modern slavery system quietly supported by some of the world’s largest companies, demanding to know why top stakeholders continue to engage in this unlawful and deadly practice.