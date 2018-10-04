Iron & Wine w/Erin Rae

beast epic. n. 1. A long, usually allegorical verse narrative in which the characters are animals with human feelings and motives. 2. A Grammy-nominated album by the band Iron & Wine.

Beast Epic is the sixth proper full-length record from Iron & Wine and was released (Aug 20 17) after a four-year gap to critical acclaim. The album was nominated for Best Americana record at the 2018 Grammy Awards and was included on many year-end lists.

Iron & Wine is the musical project of singer-songwriter Sam Beam. Born in South Carolina and currently residing in North Carolina, the former film professor got his start making home recordings before landing on venerable Sub Pop Records. The 2002 debut, The Creek Drank the Cradle vaulted Iron & Wine into the spotlight of the burgeoning indie-folk/Americana scene where over the years he developed into one of its prolific songwriters.