Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

Wednesday, April 12

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Midwest rapper IshDARR got his start while still a high-school student in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With a sharp attention to catchy hooks like Lupe Fiasco and a lyrical dexterity like Vince Staples and Isaiah Rashad, IshDARR uploaded his early songs online, building a following while still studying and doing his homework. In 2014, he issued The Better Life EP, which included the single “POPS

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Google Calendar - IshDARR - 2017-04-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - IshDARR - 2017-04-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - IshDARR - 2017-04-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - IshDARR - 2017-04-12 00:00:00