Itzhak Perlman with Rohan De Silva
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who respond not only to his remarkable artistry, but also to his irrepressible joy for making music.
Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance