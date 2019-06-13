Jackson Park Farmers Market

Jackson Park (Milwaukee) 3500 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

The Jackson Park Farmers Market is an all-volunteer, local and diverse market located next to the boat house and pond in Jackson Park. Besides amazing vendors, the market hosts a variety of free kids activities and live music each week. The venue is perfect for shopping, walking, riding bikes and connecting with neighbors.

Jackson Park (Milwaukee) 3500 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Farmers Market
