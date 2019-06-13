Jackson Park Farmers Market
Jackson Park (Milwaukee) 3500 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
The Jackson Park Farmers Market is an all-volunteer, local and diverse market located next to the boat house and pond in Jackson Park. Besides amazing vendors, the market hosts a variety of free kids activities and live music each week. The venue is perfect for shopping, walking, riding bikes and connecting with neighbors.
Info
Farmers Market