Jacob Latimore

Google Calendar - Jacob Latimore - 2017-01-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jacob Latimore - 2017-01-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jacob Latimore - 2017-01-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jacob Latimore - 2017-01-19 00:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Pabst Theater Group presents

Live from the Back Room

at Colectivo on Prospect featuring

Jacob Latimore

Connection Tour

Thursday, January 19

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

After just dropping his latest album, Connection, Milwaukee native, actor and chart-climbing pop-R&B vocalist, Jacob Latimore, returns for an up close and personal show at the Back Room at Colectivo.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Jacob Latimore - 2017-01-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jacob Latimore - 2017-01-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jacob Latimore - 2017-01-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jacob Latimore - 2017-01-19 00:00:00