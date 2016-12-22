Event time: 8pm

Pabst Theater Group presents

Live from the Back Room

at Colectivo on Prospect featuring

Jacob Latimore

Connection Tour

Thursday, January 19

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

After just dropping his latest album, Connection, Milwaukee native, actor and chart-climbing pop-R&B vocalist, Jacob Latimore, returns for an up close and personal show at the Back Room at Colectivo.