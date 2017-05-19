Jakubi w/Kyle Megna & The Monsoons
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Jakubi
+ special guest Kyle Megna & The Monsoons
Thursday, June 15
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Trading in positive vibes and pop-rap, the Melbourne, Australia crew known as Jakubi are a -mostly- family affair featuring two brothers, two cousins, and one friend. They have toured across the world, and will now visit The Back Room for a can't-miss show.
