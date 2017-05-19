Jakubi w/Kyle Megna & The Monsoons

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Jakubi

+ special guest Kyle Megna & The Monsoons

Thursday, June 15

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Trading in positive vibes and pop-rap, the Melbourne, Australia crew known as Jakubi are a -mostly- family affair featuring two brothers, two cousins, and one friend. They have toured across the world, and will now visit The Back Room for a can't-miss show.

