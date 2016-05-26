James and the Giant Peach

Event time: 7:00 PM Thurs. 2:00 PM Sat.

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion which results in a tremendous peach – and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities. Thanks to James’ quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. Roald Dahl’s story comes hilariously to life in this musical of epic proportions.

Price: ADULT $12 | STUDENT $10 | CHILD $8 | LAP $5