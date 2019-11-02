Jarabe Mexicano - Amor Eterno - Un Homenaje de Juan Gabriel

This Dia de los Muertos experience passion, energy, and joy as Latino Arts Inc. proudly brings to our stage Amor Eterno: Un Homenaje A Juan Gabriel, a heartfelt homage to the Mexican Divo of Juarez! Presented by the border band Jarabe Mexicano in collaboration with the Latino Arts Strings Program, the show highlights how border life and personal struggles shaped Juan Gabriel's extensive musical catalogue. Come dance and sing Juanga's classics, and learn how a boy from the border became an international phenomenon!