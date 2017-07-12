Event time: Starts at 7:30pm

Jarabe Mexicano performs a wide range of repertoire on a variety of traditional instruments. Their arrangements are characterized by stunning harmonized vocals, led by lead singer Tavo Alcoser. In addition to the traditional Boleros, Huapangos, Sones, and Rancheras performed by the band, they thrill the audience with contemporary Cumbias, revamped Doo Wop, and American Standards! Jarabe’s version of La Bamba mashed up with the Beatles Classic “Twist and Shout” gets people out of their seats and dancing in the aisles!