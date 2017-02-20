Jay Whitney and Friends

Event time: 7pm

On Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m., DCA will present a concert in the intimate Fireside Lobby by Jay Whitney and an assortment of his friends. Whitney has performed professionally in Door County and beyond for over 30 years. Performing a mix of blues originals and classics, Whitney’s guitar and vocal styles are deeply rooted in R&B and funk. Whitney is well known as the founder and songwriter/guitarist of Big Mouth.

Tickets for the concert are $17.50. Seating is limited; advance reservations are recommended and can be made at the DCA box office, located on Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.

Jay Whitney's concert is sponsored by The Cordon Family Foundation. Coffee and treats from Base Camp Coffee Shop will be available for purchase.

