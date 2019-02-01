Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents the Dan Nimmer Trio

It didn’t take jazz pianist/composer Dan Nimmer long to make a name for himself. The Milwaukee native had barely finished studying music at Northern Illinois University before he was hired in 2005 by Wynton Marsalis to join the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Wynton Marsalis Quintet. He continues to perform with both, but he’s also become a sought-after solo performer, releasing five albums on the Japanese label Venus. Over the years, he’s performed with artists as diverse as Willie Nelson, Norah Jones, Paul Simon, Chick Corea, Tom Jones and Eric Clapton.