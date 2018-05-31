Jazz Orgy (6pm)

5 – 9 pm

Happy Hour at 5pm

Music starts at 6pm

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 31 through August 30th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

The Jazz Orgy, (from left) Mark Martin (keys), Andy Mertens (bass), Mike Underwood (drums) and Steve Cooper (vocals/sax) started as a weekly jam session in Oshkosh WI. Eventually the band made a name for themselves through out Wisconsin, then the United States. Watch out for the Jazz Orgy and their enchanting mix of jazz, funk, blues, and groove … and make sure to ask them, “What’s the name of your band?”