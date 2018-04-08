Jazz Unlimited Presents: A Celebration of Milwaukee Jazz! (2pm)

Jazz Unlimited Presents: A Celebration of Milwaukee Jazz! 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Knights of Columbus West Allis: 1800 S 92nd St, West Allis, WI 53214. Tickets are $10/Students, $20/Members, and $25/Non-Members. Please share the ticket url: https://JazzUnlimitedCelebrationOfMilwaukeeJazz.eventbrite.com/ Doors open at 1:30pm. Door prices are the same as online prices. You will be able to purchase tickets online until 1pm on April 8th, 2018. Please let us know you are going by clicking on this Facebook link at https://www.facebook.com/events/137137700257139

To sum-up, there are 3 Ways to Buy Tickets!

1) Send a check to Jazz Unlimited % Yvonne Zarcone: 1123-A Hawthorne Place, Pewaukee, WI 53072 with your check made out to "Jazz Unlimited". Tickets will then be on "will-call" at the Door.

2) Buy Online: www.JazzUnlimitedCelebrationOfMilwaukeeJazz.eventbrite.com until 1pm April 8th, 2018

3) Pay at the Door

First up will be The New South Rampart Street Paraders Dixieland Band with John Knurr​, ​Bruce Yeo​, ​Chuck Engberg​, ​Jimmie Christiaansen​, ​Pete Wood​, ​and Greg Kalkhoff. Here is the biography of the band: *"You will be proud to present the Milwaukee Area's GREATEST Authentic New Orleans Dixieland Band. Our popular band has several recordings and is in demand in clubs and restaurants. We have played cruises, jazz festivals all over the country, Mardi Gras Celebrations, Milwaukee Brewer Tailgate parties, Company Parties, Kentucky Derby Celebrations, Milwaukee's Circus Parade and the Circus Train, Jazz in the Park at Cathedral Square and Music in the Park in several communities. Some of our members have played festivals in New Orleans and Europe." *https://www.facebook.com/pg/newsouthrampartstreetparadersdixielandband/about

Next up will be Pete Sorce and the Swing Explosion with Jeff La Barge, Jim Ryan, Dave Smith, Jeff Hoorman, John Rose, Pete Sorce, and Chris Klinkhardt. Please check out their biography: *"The mid-west’s premier big band, Swing Explosion is the big band that can do it all! Comprised of the finest musicians from southeast Wisconsin and the incomparable Pete Sorce, Swing Explosion will add an air of excitement, prestige and sophistication to your wedding reception, corporate event or private party. Swing Explosion is also available for music festivals, dances and concert series. Although a big band, Swing explosion excels at all styles of music. Led by one of the countries finest arrangers-Jeff La Barge-Swing Explosion can add almost any song upon request. Check out our song list for an idea of what the band is capable of! We play a variety of styles from a variety of composers and arrangers; Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, Buddy Rich, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Glenn Miller, Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Brian Setzer, Barry Manilow, Lionel Ritchie, Big Bad VooDoo Daddy and lots more. Swing Explosion is an 18 piece ensemble but we can provide any size and type of group to fit any occasion. Let us know how we may make your occasion a extra special one." *http://www.swingexplosion.com/main.php

It is time for all Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee members and nonmembers to join together and network. If you know of anyone that loves Jazz, Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee would love to have them as a member! Here is an application: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dbUq9LUNthfUgvJLMtCOsOv3NyJU2Wm0/view. Please fill this out, and bring this form along with your check to this event or Purchase via PayPal athttp://JazzUnlimitedMKE.org/become-a-member! You may also mail your membership application to Jazz Unlimited % Yvonne Zarcone: 1123-A Hawthorne Place, Pewaukee, WI 53072 with you check made out to "Jazz Unlimited". Please visit Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee website at:http://www.JazzUnlimitedMKE.org/ for more information.

DONATE to the annual Jazz Unlimited Scholarship Program!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/JazzUnlimitedMKE.org/fundraisers

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/JazzUnlimitedMKE