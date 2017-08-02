|
WHAT:
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) presents Jazz Visions on the Lake, a FREE one-day community event showcasing local jazz performers at Henry Maier Festival Park. The event is a partnership between MWF and Milwaukee Jazz Vision and supported by Summerfest Foundation, Inc., IATSE – Local 18 and Clearwing Productions. Entertainment includes:
2:00- 3:00 pm – Scott Napoli Quartet
3:15 – 4:30 pm – DREAMLAND: The Music Of Thelonious Monk
4:45 – 6:00 pm – Kevin Hayden Band
Jazz Visions on the Lake offers FREE Admission and FREE Parking in Lot G (Chicago Street & Lincoln Memorial Drive). Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
WHEN:
Sunday, August 6, 2017
2-6PM
WHERE:
Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
Entrance – Mid-Gate
Henry Maier Festival Park
For complete details on events happening at Henry Maier Festival Park throughout the summer, visit the Henry Maier Festival Park Calendar of Events at Summerfest.com.