WHAT: Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) presents Jazz Visions on the Lake, a FREE one-day community event showcasing local jazz performers at Henry Maier Festival Park. The event is a partnership between MWF and Milwaukee Jazz Vision and supported by Summerfest Foundation, Inc., IATSE – Local 18 and Clearwing Productions. Entertainment includes: 2:00- 3:00 pm – Scott Napoli Quartet 3:15 – 4:30 pm – DREAMLAND: The Music Of Thelonious Monk 4:45 – 6:00 pm – Kevin Hayden Band Jazz Visions on the Lake offers FREE Admission and FREE Parking in Lot G (Chicago Street & Lincoln Memorial Drive). Food and beverages will be available for purchase. WHEN: Sunday, August 6, 2017 2-6PM WHERE : Johnson Controls World Sound Stage Entrance – Mid-Gate Henry Maier Festival Park For complete details on events happening at Henry Maier Festival Park throughout the summer, visit the Henry Maier Festival Park Calendar of Events at Summerfest.com.