JCC presents Behind the Scenes of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood

Behind the Scenes of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood at the JCC

Hedda Sharapan, longtime producer of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and dear friend of Fred Rogers, will share her experiences from over 52 years with Fred Rogers and his company at “Behind the Scenes of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” at 7:00 pm on February 6 at the JCC. Tickets for the event are $18 general seating or $50 prime seating, and may be purchased at https://www.jccmilwaukee.org/misterrogers or by calling 414.967.8249.