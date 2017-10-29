JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center

Google Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-29 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-29 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-29 07:00:00 iCalendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-29 07:00:00

Bayshore Town Center 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217

JCC organizes Canstruction® competition at Bayshore Town Center

In partnership with Bayshore Town Center, the JCC will bring Canstruction® – an international charity competition – to Milwaukee. At the event, local architects and designers are challenged to build giant structures made entirely of canned food. Following a public exhibition of the artistic creations, the food will be donated to the Jewish Community Pantry. The “build” begins at 7:00 am on Sunday, October 29, in the rotunda of Bayshore Town Center, and the structures will be on display through Tuesday, November 7. For more information, visit jccmilwaukee.org.

Info
Bayshore Town Center 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217 View Map
Kids & Family, Visual Arts
4147484387
Google Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-29 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-29 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-29 07:00:00 iCalendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-29 07:00:00 Google Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-30 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-30 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-30 07:00:00 iCalendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-30 07:00:00 Google Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-31 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-31 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-31 07:00:00 iCalendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-10-31 07:00:00 Google Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-11-01 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-11-01 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-11-01 07:00:00 iCalendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-11-01 07:00:00 Google Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-11-02 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-11-02 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-11-02 07:00:00 iCalendar - JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center - 2017-11-02 07:00:00