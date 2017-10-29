JCC presents Canstruction at Bayshore Town Center

JCC organizes Canstruction® competition at Bayshore Town Center

In partnership with Bayshore Town Center, the JCC will bring Canstruction® – an international charity competition – to Milwaukee. At the event, local architects and designers are challenged to build giant structures made entirely of canned food. Following a public exhibition of the artistic creations, the food will be donated to the Jewish Community Pantry. The “build” begins at 7:00 am on Sunday, October 29, in the rotunda of Bayshore Town Center, and the structures will be on display through Tuesday, November 7. For more information, visit jccmilwaukee.org.