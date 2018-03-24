Jean's Jazz Series

Million/Moulder Jazz Duo

Steve Million is a professional jazz pianist, improviser, and composer. Although largely self-taught beginning with blues and boogie-woogie piano, he studied at the University of Missouri–Kansas City and with John Elliot. John Moulder is a guitarist and composer whose music has evolved from an assimilation of musical traditions. The Chicago Tribune described him as one of the “most adventurous, technically accomplished and ferociously committed guitar virtuosos working today.”

Jamie Breiwick - Dreamland, the Music of Thelonious Monk

Jamie is a trumpet player, composer, and educator. He has performed with such notable jazz artists as Arturo O’ Farrill, Adonis Rose, Ralph Bowen, and Matt Wilson, as well as Eric Benet, Beck, and comedian Bob Newhart. He is an Instrumental Music Instructor at The Prairie School and was nominated for the Grammy Music Educator Award. He co-founded the Milwaukee Jazz Vision, an organization guided by the purpose of advancing jazz and creative music.

Individual tickets can also be purchased at $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $5 for students.

Tickets are available at the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.

Jean’s Jazz is made possible through the support of Educators Credit Union, Landmark Title, and Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.