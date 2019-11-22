Jeeves at Sea

Featuring Matt Daniels, Kathryn Hausman, Chris Klopatek, Josh Krause, Diane Lane, Michael Stebbins. Bertie Wooster and Jeeves return for a new adventure on the high seas - or, at least, off the coast of Monte Carlo. Bertie and his chum Sir Percival Everard Crumpworth (aka Crumpet) are reveling in life aboard the fetching Lady Stella Vanderley's yacht... until Crumpet discloses that he may or may not have murdered a prince. In the blink of an eye, Bertie is masquerading as a romance novelist, Crumpet is posing as his own long-lost twin, and a foreign count is challenging Bertie to a duel! In Margaret Raether's fourth adaptation of the classic P.G. Wodehouse stories, appearing for the first time in our Studio Theatre, can Jeeves prevent his master from being murdered - or worse, married? Performances are Wednesdays at 1pm and 7:30pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets cost $40.