The Piano Guys (2pm)
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
What do you get when you mix up a marketing genius that does video, a studio engineer that writes music, a pianist that had a successful solo career, and a cellist that does pretty much everything? The Piano Guys: a miraculous meeting of “guys” with the same intrinsic purpose — to make a positive impact in the lives of people all over the world through music videos.
Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance