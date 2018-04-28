The Piano Guys (2pm)

Google Calendar - The Piano Guys (2pm) - 2018-04-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Piano Guys (2pm) - 2018-04-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Piano Guys (2pm) - 2018-04-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Piano Guys (2pm) - 2018-04-28 14:00:00

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

What do you get when you mix up a marketing genius that does video, a studio engineer that writes music, a pianist that had a successful solo career, and a cellist that does pretty much everything? The Piano Guys: a miraculous meeting of “guys” with the same intrinsic purpose — to make a positive impact in the lives of people all over the world through music videos.

Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - The Piano Guys (2pm) - 2018-04-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Piano Guys (2pm) - 2018-04-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Piano Guys (2pm) - 2018-04-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Piano Guys (2pm) - 2018-04-28 14:00:00