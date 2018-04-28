Jeff Rosenstock w/Martha & Bad Moves

Over his 10 years as the leader of the shape-shifting New York ska-punk-indie collective Bomb the Music Industry!, Jeff Rosenstock played enough basement venues to last a lifetime. After a lengthy farewell tour, that band called it quits in 2014, but Rosenstock’s best work was still ahead of him. Over the last four years he’s released a trio of knockout solo albums, including 2016’s Worry. and this year’s POST-, that play like mini rock operas, bounding from style to style without ever losing the punk energy that made Rosenstock such a hero of the scene. POST- in particular may be the sharpest, hookiest and most purely entertaining record of his career.